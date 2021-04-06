Dolomite beach defender Antiporda reveals COVID-19 battle

MANILA — Environment Undersecretary Benny Antiporda, known as a staunch defender of the controversial dolomite beach project in Manila, said Tuesday he has been battling COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, Antiporda revealed he has been undergoing treatment for the disease since the last week of March.

The environment official said he felt symptoms on March 22, which prompted him to take an antigen test that yielded a positive result. He then isolated himself, and started taking medications the following day.

"My COVID-19 fight... Ito ang pinagdadaanan ko. Day 2, March 23, Dr. Rogel prescribed Zythromax (once a day)," he said.

On March 25, Antiporda said he was sent Japanese drug Avigan, which made him "scared."

"Jojo Soliman sent Avigan meds for me, natakot naman ako, baka magkahalo halo na at yun pa ang ikamatay ko," Antiporda said.

In a separate post, Antiporda showed his selfie with "COVID teletubbies on the move" which appeared to be health workers dressed in protective suit.