COVID-19 vaccination for economic frontliners, the poor eyed in May

MANILA — An official leading the country's COVID-19 vaccination drive said on Tuesday he is pushing for the inoculation of economic frontliners and indigents to start in May.

The vaccination drive currently covers only 3 priority groups, including health workers, the elderly, and people with health risks, said National Task Force Against COVID-19 chief implementer Carlito Galvez Jr.

The private sector's orders of COVID-19 shots will start arriving next month, which will allow the inoculation of economic frontliners and indigents, so-called A4 and A5 respectively, to start, Galvez said in a press briefing.

"Tamang-tama by May we are recommending to NITAG (National Immunization Technical Advisory Group), darating na rin iyong mga order ng ating mga private sector na coincidence sa celebration ng Labor Day ay isasama na rin po natin iyong A4 at saka A5," he said.

(The timing will be right, by May vaccines for the private sector will arrive and coinciding with Labor Day, we are recommending to the NITAG the inclusion of the A4 and A5.)

Authorities have yet to finalize the specific groups included in the A4 category.

The Philippines expects to receive this April 1.5 million COVID-19 shots from Beijing-based Sinovac Biotech and 500,000 doses oofRussia's Sputnik V vaccine.

In May, government will take delivery of 4.194 million more doses, including those of the Sinovac, Sputnik V and Moderna vaccines, Galvez said.

Aiming to vaccinate up to 70 million people or two-thirds of its population this year, the Philippines has struggled to secure COVID-19 shots. So far, it has 2 million Sinovac doses and 525,6000 shots of Britain's AstraZeneca vaccine.