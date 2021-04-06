9 new COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos abroad, highest in a month

MANILA - The number of COVID-19 fatalities involving Filipinos abroad climbed to 1,058 on Tuesday as 9 new fatalities were recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

The deaths made for the highest single-day report since March 4, when the DFA recorded 12 new fatalities.

Total cases reached 16,569, with 146 new cases. Of this number, 5446 are active, the DFA said. The number of COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos is the highest in the Middle East and Africa.

The agency also recorded 7 new recoveries, raising the total to 10,065.

There are currently 91 countries/territories with Filipinos COVID-19 cases.

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 1,040 in the Asia Pacific, 892 in Europe, 3,433 in the Middle East and Africa, and 81 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 812,760 people. The tally includes 13,817 deaths, 646,381 recoveries, and 152,562 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that more than 131.8 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the United States, Brazil, India, Russia, and France leading the countries with the most number of cases.

The UK in December last year detected a reportedly more infectious COVID-19 strain, leading some countries to impose new lockdown and travel restrictions to stem its spread. New variants were also reported in South Africa, Brazil and the Philippines.

More than 2.8 million have died worldwide because of the disease, while some 74.8 million already recovered.

