MANILA — Local authorities in Coron, Palawan have yet to detect traces of an oil spill which scientists warned could have crept from Oriental Mindoro hundreds of kilometers away, an official said on Wednesday.

The UP Marine Science Institute (UPMSI) on Monday said a satellite image taken on April 2 showed "possible oil slicks near Coron, about 12 kilometers off of the Palawan municipality."

"The slicks seen measured at about 19 km in length and about 3 km in width," the UPMSI said in a Facebook post.

But Coron authorities did not spot any oil slick in the area on Monday and Tuesday, said Coron's Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office head Engr. Fernando Lopez.

Fishermen did not report any slick, he added.

"Wala pa po kaming nakita o nabanaagan na mga oil spill o oil slick dito sa bayan ng Coron. Pinuntahan po namin yung area na pinaghihinalaan na may mga oil spill na po doon sa dagat, mga 12 kilometers away from the shoreline, magandang dagat din po," Lopez told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(We did not see any oil spill or oil slick here in Coron. We went to the suspected oil spill area, but the sea was good.)

However, he acknowledged that rough waves on Tuesday could have made any oil slick difficult to spot.

Coron has requested an aerial survey of the area to double check the reported slick, he said.

Local authorities also prepared booms to contain traces of oil that could reach their area, Lopez said.

In the meantime, he said, "Welcome na welcome po lahat ng mga turista [sa Coron]."

(Tourists are welcome in Coron.)

The tanker Princess Empress was carrying 800,000 liters of thick oil when it sank off Mindoro on February 28.

More than half the oil has been discharged and dispersed over hundreds of kilometers of waters famed for having some of the most diverse marine life in the world.

The government estimates at least 5,000 hectares of coral reefs, seaweed and mangroves have been affected.

Mangroves can suffocate if oil covers their roots, while corals -- breeding grounds for many fish species -- can die or struggle to grow and reproduce if exposed.

It will take at least 6 months to clean up the spill but the recovery could be years long, said Irene Rodriguez, an associate professor at the UPMSI.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse

