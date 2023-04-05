Several counterfeit luxury brands were confiscated by the NBI at Greenhills in San Juan City on April 5, 2023. Niko Baua, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) implemented search warrants Wednesday at Theatre Mall, Greenhills in San Juan City for two stalls and storage areas for allegedly violating the intellectual property rights law.

The complaint was filed by Quisumbing Torres law firm, the legal representative of Chanel, Hermes, and Rolex.

The estimated worth of the confiscated counterfeit jewelry, watches, shoes, and bags was P50 million, according to authorities.

The items will be presented in court as evidence, and will eventually be destroyed. The stall owners will face an intellectual property rights complaint from the brand owners.

The management of Theatre Mall and Greenhills Shopping Center have yet to issue a statement on the raid.

Last Jan. 31, the Greenhills Shopping Center was cited in the US Trade Representative’s 2022 Notorious Markets for Counterfeiting and Piracy list.

It was among the 39 online markets and 33 physical markets worldwide that reportedly engage in or facilitate counterfeiting or copyright piracy.

Early February this year, the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) said it was working on a plan to tackle the alleged counterfeiting activities at Greenhills Shopping Center.

Last year, the IPOPHL signed a memorandum of understanding with the Philippine Retailers Association, where Greenhills is a member, in stamping out counterfeit products.