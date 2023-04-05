MANILA — A senior Mongolian government official wanted in his home country over corruption offenses was arrested and deported in Cebu on Tuesday, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) said.

In a statement Wednesday, BI said it had arrested 67-year-old Tunjin Badamjunai in coordination with Mongolian authorities.

Badamjunai had served as minister for food, agriculture, and light industry in his home country.

"We were initially informed by Mongolian authorities that Badamjunai will be in Cebu City," said BI Intelligence Chief Fortunato Manahan, Jr.

On Tuesday night, Badamjunai was deported through a Korean Airlines flight from the Mactan Cebu International Airport, upon the request of Mongolian authorities.

BI said the Mongolian official had been reportedly charged for “deportation for undesirability as he is a fugitive from justice."

Because of his status, the bureau described Badamjunai as a "risk to public interest and safety and a threat to national security.”

Manahan also said the Mongolian government had cancelled Badamjunai's passport, leaving him undocumented.

BI Commisioner Norman Tansingco ordered the mission arrest upon receiving a notice from the Mongolian government.

“Rest assured that we will continue to hunt down these criminals and continue to strengthen out partnership with foreign counterparts to maintain public safety and security," Tansingco said.

