Then-presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. attends the birthday party of former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo in Quezon City, April 5, 2022. BBM Media Bureau handout/File

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Wednesday greeted former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo on her 76th birthday and thanked her for her "indispensable" guidance.

In a video message posted on Instagram, Marcos said there were "many things" that he could not imagine doing without Arroyo's advice.

"Your guidance has been indispensable, and we are so grateful for your friendship and support. Happy birthday, PGMA!" he captioned the post.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.'s instagram page

Marcos, Jr. had brought the former Chief Executive to his foreign trips and described her as his administration's "secret weapon" due to her extensive network abroad.

He also sought Arroyo's guidance before taking office last year.

"You have to guide me through this. I've never been through this," he told the former president.

Arroyo is a Lakas-CMD party-mate of Vice President Sara Duterte, Marcos' running-mate in the 2022 elections.