Marcos names OICs of newly-created provinces Maguindanao del Norte, del Sur

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has designated the officers-in-charge (OIC) of newly-created provinces Maguindanao del Norte and Maguindanao del Sur, Malacañang said on Wednesday.

The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said Marcos appointed Abdulraof A. Macacua and Bai Mariam S. Mangudadatu as acting governors of the Maguindanao del Norte and Maguindanao del Sur provinces, respectively.

Macacua took his oath before Marcos, Jr in Malacañang earlier in the day, said the PCO.

The President told him to maintain peace and stability in Bangsamoro, which he said was a "prerequisite for the development of the area and its people," the statement read.

"Macacua’s appointment is seen as a demonstration of this administration’s commitment to the mainstreaming of the peace process, as well as the continued engagement of the Bangsamoro community to ensure the gains of democracy, peace, and development in the region," the statement added.

Before this, the acting governor was the senior minister of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority.

Under Republic Act 11550 signed by then President Rodrigo Duterte in May 2021, the division of the southern province into Maguindanao del Norte and Maguindanao del Sur will take effect after a plebiscite.

The plebiscite happened in September last year.

MOVE SEEN TO AVOID CONFUSION

Meanwhile, the President also appointed Bai Fatima Ainee Limbona Sinsuat and Datu Nathaniel Sangacala Midtimbang as acting vice governors of Maguindanao del Norte and Manguindanao del Sur, respectively.

The Palace said this comes after the local officials in Maguindanao del Norte urged President Marcos to appoint an OIC in their province "to put an end to the ongoing crisis that they said created confusion among provincial employees and residents."

"Installing an OIC or an acting governor, they said, would end the confusion among local leaders and residents who wondered who to take orders from and whom to report to a few months after conducting the plebiscite," the statement read.

Based on the law, new provinces will be composed of the following towns:

Maguindanao del Norte

Barira, Buldon, Datu Blah Sinsuat, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Kabuntalan, Matanog, Northern Kabuntalan, Parang, North Upi, Sultan Kudarat, Sultan Mastura, and Talitay.

Maguindanao del Sur

Ampatuan, Buluan, Datu Abdulla Sangki, Datu Anggal Midtimbang, Datu Hoffer Ampatuan, Datu Montawal, Datu Paglas, Datu Piang, Datu Salibo, Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Datu Unsay, Gen. Salipada K. Pendatun, Guindulungan, Mamasapano, Mangudadatu, Pagalungan, Paglat, Pandag, Rajah Buayan, Sharif Aguak, Sharif Saydona Mustafa, Sultan sa Barongis, Talayan, and South Upi

Dati Odin Sinsuat will be the capital and seat of government of Maguindanao del Norte, while Buluan will be for Maguindanao del Sur.



