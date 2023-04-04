President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. presides over a meeting in Malacañang on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Yummie Dingding, PPA/Pool

MANILA – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has approved the creation of a joint and special task force following the assassination of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo.

Under Administrative Order No. 6, signed on April 3, “Special Task Force Degamo” is directed to “prevent the spread and escalation of violence elsewhere in the Philippines and to maintain peace and order in Negros Island, with due regard to the fundamental civil and political rights of the people.”

The task force will be led by Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos, with Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla as the co-chairperson, the Presidential Communications Office said in a statement.

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff Gen. Andres Centino and National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Menardo de Lemos have also been designated task force commanders.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is also ordered to "extend emergency relief assistance to the families of the victims, while the Department of Health (DOH) shall provide psychological rehabilitation to affected individuals."

The AFP last month assured Negros locals that the island was not being militarized following the deployment of special military troops to help in peacekeeping efforts in Negros Oriental.

A week after the assassination of Degamo last month, six Philippine Army battalions were officially deployed in Negros Oriental.