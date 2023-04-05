MANILA — Security protocols in detention facilities should be reviewed and improved, Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos said Wednesday following a jailbreak at a Pasay police station.

“There should be lessons learned sa nangyaring ito. There should really be regular inspections. ‘Yung mga bakal, luma na ba ito, gumalaw ba ito? That should be incorporated," Abalos said in a press conference at the Pasay City Hall.

Ten detainees escaped from the Malibay Detention Facility in Barangay 152 at around 4:30 a.m. last Monday by busting their cell's iron bar and mauling the guard on duty.

They have all been recaptured and transferred to different detention facilities with more secure and better structure.

Along with the physical structure, there is also a need to look into security protocols, Abalos said.

"Ilang tao ba? CCTV cameras, technology right now... We will have to look at our rules. Kung tayo ay natatakasan, ano ba dapat ang ipataw sa iyo? Kung nahanap ba, ano ba? Kung may lapses ba, ano ba? Ano ang parusa dito? Kung walang lapses, what are our rules?” he said.

National Capital Region Police Office Director M/Gen Edgar Alan Okubo said in the same press conference that additional complaints will be filed against the detainees.

“There will be more cases na ipa-file doon sa 10. Mayroong direct assault, physical injuries dahil lumalabas na they assaulted the duty jailer,” Okubo said.

The commander of the sub-station, the duty jailer and other personnel who were present during the incident have been relieved from their posts.

“Likewise, ang sub-station commander po at mga kasama sa station ay na-relieve din po at tatamaan ng administrative cases for us to determine the extent of their offenses sa situation,” Okubo said.

Abalos said congestion in jails should also be addressed.

"Medyo malaking problema ‘yan. Ang ginagawa ng DILG ngayon, nanghihingi na lamang kami kasi it should be a donated lot. Pwede ring instead of donating, usufruct, papatayuan mo nang mahabang panahon,” he said.

Pasay City Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano said the local government is coordinating with judges for the speedy release of commitment orders.

“Sa commitment orders, matagal ko nang appeal sa ating judges na kung pwede bilisan nila ang pag-hear ng mga kaso upang mailipat na ng mga pulis sa BJMP ang mga mapatunayan. Kung wala namang kaso, ma-decongest din ang ating mga piitan,” the local chief executive said.

MANY HIGH-RANKING COPS INVOLVED IN P6.7-B SHABU CASE, ABALOS SAYS

Meanwhile, Abalos said many high-ranking police officers are involved in the illegal drug case of now-dismissed Police Master Sergeant Rodolfo Mayo Jr.

Mayo, a member of the Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group, was arrested in October last year after authorities seized 990 kilos of shabu worth P6.7 billion during a series of anti-drug operations in Manila.

Abalos said the information on the case from the concerned special task force were “inconclusive.”

On March 27, Abalos, who is also the chairperson of the National Police Commission, ordered Napolcom vice chairperson Alberto Bernardo to conduct a fact-finding inquiry into the case.

“Hindi ako naniniwala na si Sgt. Mayo lamang ang involved sa kasong ito. It is my personal opinion na maraming involved dito,” the secretary said.

“Hindi ako masaya. Sa mga ebidensiyang nakikita ko, maraming pulis ang involved dito. Matataas ang posisyon,” he added

Abalos said he expects the high-ranking officers involved in Mayo’s case to take a leave of absence or be suspended pending the results of the investigation.

“Importante rito, matukoy ang mastermind, makulong ang dapat makulong at maproteksyunan ang ebidensya. I’m very, very, very disappointed… Maraming pulis ang involved dito. Matataas ang posisyon at ipapatanggal talaga natin ang mga taong ito. Charges will be filed against these people,” he said.

“Looking at the evidence is very, very disturbing. I’m not comfortable with this, especially coming from men in uniform."

RELATED VIDEO