MANILA — The Bureau of Customs (BOC) on Wednesday said it was reviewing its processes for inspecting items brought in by overseas Filipino workers after personnel allegedly destroyed a toy plane that an OFW brought home for her son.

The OFW had brought home the toy as a pasalubong or gift from Hong Kong for her child in the Philippines, media reports said.

An x-ray machine identified a questionable substance in the die-cast model plane, said Customs Assistant Commissioner and Spokesperson Vincent Philip Maronilla.



“Yung x-ray kasi natin may material discrimination capability yan, ibig sabihin kung merong substance na medyo kaduda-duda at historically, merong nade-detect na parang merong, merong kinalaman sa illegal na droga, nag-iiba yung kulay niya. So may nakitang ganoon sa image natin sa x-ray,” he told TeleRadyo.

(Our x-ray machine has a material discrimination capability--if it detects a substance that has been historically associated with illegal drugs, it lights up the image in a different color. That's what happened here.)

The official said Customs personnel tried their best to examine the item without destroying it, including letting a drug detection dog sniff it.

“Ang advice ng mga taga-PDEA is mas komportable sila na makita talaga yung loob nung gamit na yon para ma-examine fully. Ang background lang namin dito kasi, itong x-ray namin, marami na ‘tong na-detect na ganyan. In fact, in the previous na mga huli ng Bureau of Customs, itinatago din yung droga sa mga laruan, sa mga speakers, at kung ano-ano pa,” Maronilla said.

“Kaya siguro naging maingat yung ating mga kasamahan doon sa PDEA. Kaya nung ganoon yung nangyari, nakipag-usap kami doon sa may-ari, at eventually pumayag naman yung may-ari na talagang sirain na lang kasi, siya rin mismo curious doon sa, ano ba talaga yung laman nun, bakit pinagsususpetsahan,” he added.

(PDEA advised that they would be more comfortable if the inside of the item was examined fully. In the past, we've found drugs stashed inside toys and speakers, so that's why we were cautious this time. We spoke to the owner and she agreed to destroy the item--I think she was also curious as to what is inside the item.)

Maronilla said authorities found a clay-like substance inside the toy, which tested negative for illicit substances when they ran it through a trace detection device.

The official noted that the BOC has the latest technology when it comes to x-ray machines, amid criticisms that the bureau should have the equipment to scan packages without opening them.

“Itong x-ray machine namin, bago lang ‘to, halos, noong mga panahon ng pandemic lang namin ‘to nai-purchase at na-activate nga… so hindi siya luma,” Maronilla said.

“Makabago din ang teknolohiyang ginagamit dito, talagang sa gantong proseso lang talaga, may iilan talaga na, siguro dahil nga na hindi masyadong malawak yung mga kagamitan na,” he added.

(We are using a new x-ray machine, which we bought and activated during the pandemic. This is not old...but cases like these just happen.)

He said Customs commissioner Binevenido Rubio ordered a review of processes for inspecting items entering the Philippines.

“Baka naman meron pa kaming iprovements na pwedeng gawin sa aming mga proseso, ano yung mga maliliit na loopholes na pwedeng tingnan para mas further maiwasan itong mga pangyayaring ito,” Maronilla said.

“Or kung hindi baka kung may mga ganito, we can come up with a proposal sa mga batas natin, para magkaroon ng some sort of a compensation ‘no sa 'pag ganitong mga bagay na kinakailangan talaga namin sirain, para masiguro yung siguridad ng ating publiko laban sa mga ganitong klaseng pagpasok ng illegal na droga,” he continued.

(We are looking at improvements to our processes, maybe there are loopholes we can exploit so these things won't happen again. or we can come up with a bill or a law to compensate owners of items we have to destroy to ensure that they do not contain illegal drugs.)