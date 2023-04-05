A man reacts after seeing the name of his daughter in the list of Bar passers at the Supreme Court in Manila, May 3, 2019. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Results of the 2022 Bar Examinations will be released next Friday, April 14, the Supreme Court (SC) said Wednesday.

In its notice, SC said the results would be released and uploaded on its official website next week after a special en banc session on the matter.

"The said results will also include the announcement of the successful Bar passers who garnered the 30 highest total averages, as well as the law schools which obtained the five highest Bar passers' percentages," the SC said.

The high court advised Bar passers to wait for announcements on clearance procedures, as well as the oath-taking and roll-signing on May 2.

"The Bar candidates who were conditionally admitted to take the 2022 Bar Examinations and have passed the same shall be allowed to join the Oath-Taking Ceremony after they have submitted the requisite documents within the period previously given to them to accomplish the same," SC's notice further read.

The announcement comes almost 4 months after around 9,800 law graduates took the Bar exams last November.

Last year's examinations were held on Nov. 9, 13, 16, and 20.

This year's Bar exams, meanwhile, are scheduled in September.

— With report from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News

FROM THE ARCHIVES: