QC prosecutors to charge man who 'threatened' to shoot Marcos Jr.

MANILA — Quezon City prosecutors are set to formally file grave threat charges against a Grab driver who allegedly threatened to shoot presidential candidate former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

The suspect, Michael Go, was arrested on Friday and is now currently under detention.

Prosecutors have recommended a bail of P72,000.

On March 15, Go allegedly tweeted a threat against Marcos Jr. after his car was supposedly blocked by the presidential candidate’s convoy.

“Pakisabi mag-ingat siya sa Tandang Sora, QC. Pag dumaan siya doon, babarilin ko siya. Di ako takot makulong. Hindi rin ako takot mamatay. Isang malaki (sic) karangalan ipaghigante mga kasama ko aktibista biktima ng karahasa (sic) panahon ng martial law,” the now-deleted tweet read.

(Please tell Marcos to avoid Tandang Sora, QC. If he passes by there, I will shoot him. I am not afraid to go to jail. I am not afraid to die. It is an honor to avenge my fellow activists who were victims of Martial Law atrocities.)

His Twitter account, @activistblogger, is now also inactive.

MISTAKEN IDENTITY?

But Go’s family has taken to social media to protest the arrest, claiming that he is a victim of mistaken identity.

The Grab driver who is now detained in Camp Karingal in Quezon City, the family said, is not the activist Michael Go who allegedly tweeted the threat against Marcos Jr.

“Wala po siyang Twitter account at hindi po siya marunong gumamit noon. Facebook lang po,” Go’s wife Anna said in a Facebook live video on April 1.

(My husband doesn’t have a Twitter account and he doesn’t know how to use that. He’s only on Facebook.)

In the video, she was being interviewed by her husband’s cousin, Danilo Go Francia.

“Humihingi po ako ng tulong. Hindi ko po alam kung paano kami makakagawa ng paraan para matulungan 'tong pinsan ko na nakakulong ngayon. Dahil sa totoo lang po, biktima lang po siya ng maling personalidad,” Francia said in the video.

(I am asking for help. I don’t know how we can help my detained cousin. The truth is, he is a victim of mistaken identity.)

For her part, Go’s sister Elaine said that her brother looks nothing like the activist Michael Go.

“Napakalayo ng mukha, diyan pa lang patunay na hindi sya ‘yan. Paano ngayon un kahihiyan ng buong pamilya, ‘yong trauma ng asawa at mga anak ng kuya ko, maibabalik nyo ba?” Go’s sister said in a separate Facebook post.

She also called out the activist Michael Go, to turn himself in so that her brother’s name may be cleared.

“If matapang ka din talaga, harapin mo ‘yang pagkakasala mo. Nasa labas ka habang may inosenteng nakapiit dahil sa kagagawan mo,” she added.

(If you are really brave, face the consequences of your crime. You are free while an innocent man is detained because of what you did.)

—with a report from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News

