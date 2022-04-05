The Mayor Rodrigo Roa Duterte-National Executive Coordinating Committee (MRRD-NECC) said on April 5, 2022 that their alliance with PDP-Laban Cusi wing was meant to support the presidential bid of Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr as well as the vice-presidential candidacy of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio. Screengrab from PDP-Laban Cusi wing's livestream.



MANILA — A group of supporters of President Rodrigo Duterte who earlier pushed for a revolutionary government announced Tuesday its alliance with the PDP-Laban Cusi faction as they throw support behind the UniTeam in Halalan 2022.

The Mayor Rodrigo Roa Duterte-National Executive Coordinating Committee (MRRD-NECC) said their alliance with the Duterte-backed PDP-Laban wing is meant to support the presidential bid of Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr and the vice-presidential candidacy of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

MRRD-NECC founder former Agrarian Sec. John Castriciones is endorsing Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso for the country’s top post.

The PDP-Laban Cusi faction had endorsed Marcos' presidency and also adopted Duterte-Carpio as its vice-presidential candidate.

"We declare our support for honest, orderly and peaceful presidential elections on May 9... and we will work hard to consolidate, unify and solidify our more than one million members to deliver the votes for [the] UniTeam," the MRRD-NECC said in a statement.

The group likewise expressed support for the faction's 7 senatorial candidates, including that of Castriciones. The six are the following:

Robin Padilla

Rodante Marcoleta

Greco Belgica

Salvador Panelo

Rey Langit

Astra Pimentel-Naik

Duterte last week formally endorsed them, along with other guest candidates, except Castriciones, during their campaign rally in Cebu.

The MRRD-NECC, which is boasting of over a million members, disowned Castriciones' comments against Marcos, as well as those of the members of their network who are supporting the presidency of Domagoso.

"This is strangely uncharacteristic as we know him (Castriciones) to be a religious man; a man of peace and kindness that helped lead the campaign to elect President Duterte," the statement read.

"We need to make it known that any declaration alleging to be a part of MRRD supporting the Moreno candidacy... is not sanctioned by the majority of MRRD," it added.

Castriciones, a member of PDP-Laban, joined Domagoso’s senatorial slate as a guest candidate earlier this year after his MRRD-NECC faction pledged to use its machinery to propel the Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer’s candidacy.

— Job Manahan and Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News

WATCH: