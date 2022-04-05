Presidential candidate Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson during the second Commission on Elections’ #PilipinasDebates2022: The Turning Point at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay City on April 3, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Presidential candidate Sen. Ping Lacson questioned on Tuesday a halt in the distribution of fuel subsidies for public utility vehicle drivers due to an election spending ban.

Lacson asserted the aid distribution was not covered by the election ban or any jurisprudence, given that the national government was not a candidate in the May 9 polls.

“Kung ayuda, kung social services ang ating titignan, bakit isasama sa election ban? Ano? Gugutumin natin ang mga kababayan natin dahil merong election ban? Mali iyon," Lacson said at a sectoral consultation in Tagbilaran, Bohol.

(As for subsidies, if we're going to look at social services, why would they be included in the election ban? What, are we going to let our countrymen starve because there is an election ban? That's wrong.)

"Kung ako isang mayor or isang governor or isang executive official, maski makasuhan na ako, kulong, ng election ban, ibibigay ko ang ayuda para hindi magutom ang ating mga kababayan," he added.

(If I were a mayor or governor or an executive official, I would give subsidies so our countrymen won't go hungry, even if they sue me or jail me because of the election ban.)



The Commission on Elections said it would decide on Thursday whether or not to allow the distribution of fuel subsidies to proceed.

VISAYAS CAMPAIGN TOUR

Lacson, his running-mate Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III, and their Senate candidates continued their campaign tour of Visayas on Tuesday.

The group received an endorsement from Jagna, Bohol Mayor Joseph Rañola, who was credited by Lacson for helping him scrutinize the national budget.

Rañola said that among the presidential candidates, only Lacson could ensure an equitable budget allocation for local governments and had experience in fighting corruption.

"Ako po ay ang naging mayor ng Jagna, sinunod ko po ang kanyang polisiya at paniniwala, zero corruption po kami sa aming bayan. Hindi lang corruption, ang tamang paggamit sa budget, si Senator Ping Lacson po ang tunay na magbigay na direksyon," he told ABS-CBN News

"Wala na akong ibang presidente pa na nakikita na may kakayahan ay mayroong experience sa ganoong paraan," they mayor added.

(When I became a mayor of Jagna, I followed his policies and beliefs. We have no corruption in our town. Senator Ping Lacson is the one who will give us direction not just in dealing with corruption, but in the correct use of the budget. I don't see any other presidential candidate who has experience in those fields.)

Sotto said laws would be properly implemented if he and his running-mate were elected.

Meanwhile, Senate candidate Dr. Minguita Padilla urged voters to think carefully, saying the country needed leaders who had the courage, knowledge, competence, and heart.

Another aspiring senator, Emmanuel Piñol, said Lacson was serious and did not resort to song and dance because the country faced pressing problems such as corruption and a lack of focus on agriculture and fisheries.