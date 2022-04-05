Passengers present their COVID-19 vaccination card before entering the pre-departure area at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2 in Pasay City on Jan. 23, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA — The inter-agency task force on COVID-19 on Tuesday said it was waiting for a "solid recommendation" on possibly setting expiration dates for vaccination cards.

The National Immunization Technical Working Group and other expert panels are studying the idea, said Health Secretary and IATF chairperson Francisco Duque III, who cited the 9-month validity of vaccination cards in Singapore.

"Inaantay natin iyong kanilang malakas, solid na recommendation kung pwede ba nating lagyan ng taning iyong vaccine card," he told reporters in Pasay City.

(We are waiting for their strong and solid recommendation if we need to set expiration dates for vaccine cards.)

Interior Undersecretary Epimaco Densing said on Monday the government was eyeing the move to encourage more people to get their booster shots.

Meanwhile, when asked if election campaigns could lead to a spike in COVID-19 cases, Duque said this was "very, very possible."

Duque said he believed "this is also the best time" for the public to get vaccinated.

"Iyong hindi pa nakakapagpabakuna, samantalahin na po natin ngayon na maluwag ang atin pong mga vaccination centers at marami tayong supply. Libre, de kalidad, ligtas," Duque said.

(To those who haven’t been vaccinated yet, let’s take advantage of the vacancy in our vaccination centers and the abundance of our vaccine supply. Vaccines are free, high-quality, and safe.)

"Huwag tayong mag-antay ng surge tapos magsisiksikan tayo, maghahaba-haba ng pila, magkakandugaga tayo para makapagpabakuna,” he added.

(Let’s not wait for a surge. Centers will be crowded, lines will be long, and all of us will be clamoring to get vaccinated.)

But the health chief said the country was "prepared" for another increase in coronavirus cases because of the "substantial vaccination coverage".

"About 74 percent of our target population of 90 million Filipinos are already vaccinated. So you cannot compare this year to year 2020 and 2021 because our vaccination coverage is much higher, more substantial," he said.

The Philippines has so far fully vaccinated 66.2 million people. Some 12.2 million have received their booster shots as of Monday, according to the health department.

