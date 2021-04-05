WHO expert to help PH tackle coronavirus variants - DOH

The World Health Organization office in Manila, Feb. 12, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - An expert from the World Health Organization in Geneva, Switzerland is in the Philippines to aid the country's response to the pandemic, the Department of Health said Monday.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, in a regular press briefing, said they had sought the help of the UN health agency as the country experiences resurgence of cases amid the presence of more contagious coronavirus variants.

"We are talking with WHO because we want to know more the effect of the variants, its level of transmission in our country and we want to have guidance or technical assistance from WHO on how we can better manage it," she told reporters in a mix of Filipino and English.

Vergeire said the WHO expert was an expert in genomic biosurveillance, which is used to determine the type of COVID-19 variants and the extent of its transmission in communities.

"The expert will tell us on what we need to improve so we can see the true picture of [COVID-19 transmission] in our country," she said.

Vergeire didn't disclose the name of the expert who would stay in the country for at least a month to help the Philippines.

The WHO in the Philippines has yet to respond to a request for comment on the development.

The Philippines is battling a surge in COVID-19 cases due to more transmissible coronavirus variants and the relaxing of mobility restrictions in people as part of efforts to revive the economy.

From March 29 to April 11, Metro Manila and the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal have returned to enhanced community quarantine, the country's strictest lockdown measures, to curb the spread of the virus.