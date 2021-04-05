'We can't feel someone is in charge': Lacson blasts 'autopilot' response vs COVID-19

MANILA - Sen. Panfilo Lacson on Monday criticized the national government's response against COVID-19 as the capital region and nearby areas remain under lockdown a year since the pandemic began.
"The coronavirus has gone berserk. While it is on ‘at-will’ mode, we are like, on autopilot," Lacson said in a tweet.
"We can’t feel someone is in charge. Sobrang malas! (What bad luck!)" he said.
Several hospitals in Metro Manila and nearby regions have been appealing for help from the national government as their COVID-19 wards and intensive care units remain full.
The Philippine Orthopedic Center earlier said 110 health workers tested positive for COVID-19 and had to be isolated, while other hospitals have been placing patients in tents as more patients afflicted with the virus come in.
Last month, President Rodrigo Duterte reimposed a lockdown in Metro Manila and surrounding areas to curb the spike in COVID-19 cases.
As of April 4, the Philippines recorded 11,028 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infected patients to 135,526.
