Spread of COVID-19 in Metro Manila not yet slowing down - DOH

Residents pray outside a church in Navotas City on early morning of Good Friday, April 2, 2021. Religious activities and gatherings were prohibited for the rest of the Holy Week as the enhanced community quarantine at the NCR Plus continues. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The transmission of COVID-19 in Metro Manila has not slowed down yet, the Department of Health said Monday, despite lower numbers of daily recorded cases.

"No, the virus spread has not slowed down yet," Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told reporters in a virtual briefing.

She was reacting to a report from OCTA Research Team that the rate of increase of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines has decreased after Metro Manila and 4 surrounding provinces nearby were placed on a lockdown.

Vergeire described the reduction in the coronavirus infections tally from March 15 to 21 to March 29 to April 4 as "artificial."

She attributed the decline in new COVID-19 infections to laboratories that did not operate during the Holy Week. On Sunday alone, 71 laboratories did not perform COVID-19 tests.

"So, itong artificial na pagbaba ng mga kaso, huwag po nating isipin na bumabagal ang spread no'ng transmission natin," the health official said.

(So, this artificial decrease of cases, let's not think that the spread of the transmission is slowing down.)

"Hindi pa po natin makikita ang epekto ng ginagawa nating ECQ (enhanced community quarantine) until about 2 weeks from the time we have ended the ECQ."

(We will not experience the effect of the ECQ until about 2 weeks from the time we have ended the ECQ.)

Amid uptick in COVID-19 cases, Vergeire also urged laboratories to continue to operate.

"We are requesting them please do not stop your operations at this very critical period in our situation because we need to know the numbers so it can guide our response," she said.

In March, the Philippines experienced a surge in COVID-19 cases as it loosened restrictions, which ground businesses to a halt, while tackling the presence of more contagious coronavirus variants.

To quash fresh infections, the government on March 29 renewed restrictions on movement in Metro Manila and the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal. The hard lockdown has been extended until April 11.

