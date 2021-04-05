Valenzuela, Manila mayors urge residents to pre-register for COVID-19 vaccination

MANILA - The chief executives of the cities of Valenzuela and Manila are urging their constituents to pre-register for vaccination even if they are not considered part of the priority list.

In an interview with Jing Castañeda, Valenzuela Mayor Rex Gatchalian urged his constituents to register for vaccination through the city's ValTrace website.

"Hinihikayat namin ang mga mamamayan na kung gusto ninyo mabakunahan, magparehistro na tayo," he said, emphasizing that vaccination will only be by appointment.

(We encourage the residents that if you want to get vaccinated, please register.)

According to Gatchalian, anyone can pre-register, but those who are qualified under the Department of Health's (DOH) priority list will be inoculated first.

He encouraged those with comorbidities to register as the city, so far, has an excess of 4,000 doses for those in that category. The DOH has allocated 7,000 doses for the city, but only 3,000 have registered so far.

Gatchalian also said only around 4,000 senior citizens so far have registered for vaccination.

Those who are qualified for inoculation will be receiving their appointment letters, where all the important details are

"Sa appointment letter nakalagay saan ka pupunta, kailan at kung anong oras," Gatchalian said.

(The location, date and time of vaccination are written in the appointment letter.)

"Talagang limitado ang espasyo naming makagalaw kaya by appointment. So please register to get you back your appointment letter immediately," he added.

(We really have limited space so vaccination should be by appointment. So please register to get you back your appointment letter immediately.)

Valenzuela residents are encouraged to visit the official social media accounts of the city for more updates.

Meanwhile, Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso said the city has so far inoculated 43,606 individuals among the different priority categories, which include health care workers, senior citizens and persons with comorbidities.

Domagoso also encouraged other city residents to pre-register so they can be included in the vaccination list once the city's vaccine supply arrives.

"Hinihikayat ko po kayo, kayo ay magpatala. It doesn't matter anong edad ninyo, o anong sitwasyon ninyo. Kasi para mas episyenteng maglingkod ang pamahalaang lungsod, makisapi kayo doon sa panawagan na magpre-register para mas madali kayong mahanap at magkaroon ng record," he said.

(We encourage you to register. It doesn't matter how old you are, or in what condition you are. We need you to pre-register so that the government can provide a more efficient service and so we can find you easier and so you can have a record with the city.)

As of Monday, COVID-19 has so far sickened 803,398 people in the Philippines. The tally includes 13,435 deaths, 646,237 recoveries, and 143,726 active cases.

Watch the whole interview with Domagoso and Gatchalian here.