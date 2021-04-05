UST suspends classes, office work until April 11

MANILA – The University of Santo Tomas on Monday suspended classes and office work until April 11 due to the continued surge in coronavirus infections in and around Metro Manila.

"In order to allow our stakeholders to focus on their health and family concerns in light of the spike in Covid-19 cases, the suspension of classes and office work is extended to Sunday, 11 April 2021," UST's Office of the Secretary-General said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, student publication The Varsitarian reported that the UST Faculty Union asked for an "academic freeze" due to the surge in coronavirus cases as well as the extension of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in Metro Manila.

Meanwhile, the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila (PLM) announced that it would resume classes on Monday but only through asynchronous modes of learning.

PLM will not conduct online classes for students this coming week, also due to the strict lockdown imposed in Metro Manila, the university said in a statement on Sunday.

"Instead, the asynchronous mode which involves recorded video or audio lectures available for viewing any time will be observed," the university said.

"No class assignments, quizzes, examinations or projects shall be required of the students during this extended period of enhanced community quarantine. Submission deadlines must be set at least one week later," it added.

Aside from the capital region, neighboring provinces Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal province are also under strict lockdown until April 11.

On Monday morning, the hashtag #AcademicBreakNow made the list of trending topics on Twitter Philippines as students expressed their frustration with the challenges of remote learning.

In-person classes remain mostly banned due to the continued threat of COVID-19, which has sickened more than 795,000 in the country.

Only select medical and allied health programs in 24 colleges and universities, including UST, were allowed to hold face-to-face classes.

