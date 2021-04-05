Total COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad now at 16,423 with 17 new cases

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 16,148 as 71 new cases were recorded Monday, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

The DFA also reported no new recovery and new fatality.

Monday's number of new cases is the highest so far in April. It is also the fifth straight day that there were no reported new fatalities.

The number of those currently being treated abroad for the disease is 5,314 as 10,060 of those infected have recovered, while 1,049 have died.

There are currently 90 countries/territories where COVID-19 cases involving Filipinos have been reported.

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 900 in the Asia Pacific, 893 in Europe, 3,440 in the Middle East and Africa, and 81 in the Americas.

Today, the DFA reports 17 new COVID-19 cases, no new recovery, and no new fatality among Filipinos abroad. To date, the total number of countries and territories with confirmed cases among Filipinos abroad remains at 90.@teddyboylocsin#DFAForgingAhead#WeHealAsOne pic.twitter.com/SNqI2g1YMS — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) April 5, 2021

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 803,398 people. The tally includes 13,435 deaths, 646,237 recoveries, and 143,726 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that more than 131 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the United States, Brazil, India, Russia, and France leading the countries with the most number of cases, the running tally of US-based Johns Hopkins University showed.

The UK in December last year detected a reportedly more infectious COVID-19 strain, leading some countries to impose new lockdown and travel restrictions to stem its spread. New variants were also reported in South Africa, Brazil and the Philippines.

More than 2.8 million have died worldwide because of the disease, while some 74.4 million already recovered.

