Solon proposes 'household lockdowns' vs COVID-19

Officials of Barangay 374 in Tambunting, Sta. Cruz, Manila City place caution tapes to isolate an area where a cluster of COVID-19 infections were reported on March 16, 2021. ABS-CBN News

MANILA - A lawmaker on Monday proposed "household lockdowns" to arrest the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

"Instead of closing down entire streets or entire barangays, what we can consider is to do the lockdown at the most granular level, which is the household," Marikina City 2nd District Rep. Stella Quimbo told ANC's Matters of Fact".

A family should be barred from leaving the house if a household member tested positive for the virus, Quimbo said.

The coronavirus patient should isolate at a quarantine facility while family members should be presumed to have COVID-19, she added.

By implementing household lockdowns, local government units will be able to properly monitor the COVID-19 cases while "the economy outside these households can continue running," the lawmaker said.

She said the national government needs to recalibrate its approach to the crisis as the country posted record high numbers of coronavirus infections 1 year into the pandemic.

"The biggest dilemma that we face, and we hear this often, is that we have to choose health over economic recovery. What I think is we shouldn’t be choosing. I think we should look for ways so that we can actually achieve both health and economic recovery objectives at the same time," she added.

In the interview, Quimbo said she was "frustrated" with the Department of Health's reporting of COVID-19 situation in the country.

"As you know in medicine, if you are unable to diagnose properly, you can't treat your patient properly. So, I think the first step really is diagnosis, more or less accurate reports. So, we have an honest assessment of the situation," she said.

As of Sunday, the Philippines recorded over 795,051 coronavirus infections, of which 646,100 recovered while 13,425 died. The tally includes 135,526 active cases or patients deemed infectious.

The national government extended until April 11 the enhanced community quarantine, the country's strictest lockdown measure in 4 levels, in Metro Manila and the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal amid spike in coronavirus cases.

