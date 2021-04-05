Philippine Orthopedic Center seeks COVID-19 mass testing for its workers, patients

Courtesy of Philippine Orthopedic Center Facebook page

MANILA - The Philippine Orthopedic Center on Monday called on the Department of Health to conduct mass testing in the hospital after dozens of its staff tested positive for COVID-19.

"Ang aming panawagan, kung kakayanin po ay bahagi no'ng mass testing na ilunsad, hindi lamang sa mga health workers kundi sa aming mga pasyente," the hospital's employees union head Sean Herbert Velchez told ANC.

(We are calling on [the DOH] that the mass testing should not only be for health workers but also our patients.)

Velchez, a nurse at the Quezon City-based hospital, expressed concern that orthopedic patients were at risk of infection as their length of stay in the hospital averages from 15 days to a month.

Some patients also couldn't afford a RT-PCR test, the gold standard in COVID-19 testing, he added.

This, after some 117 workers of the orthopedic center tested positive for COVID-19. Most of them were asymptomatic and exhibiting mild symptoms. Two are currently being treated at a hospital facility for severe symptoms of the new coronavirus.

"Unfortunately, 'yong mga active cases ngayon ay 'yong stratification niya ay wide-ranging din. Mula mga specialists, mga resident doctors and surgeons hanggang sa mga office staff at allied health professionals. So, talagang stretched ang staffing at the moment pero kinakaya pa naman," Velchez said.

(Unfortunately, our active cases now, its stratification is wide-ranging. From specialists, to resident doctors and surgeons up to office staff and allied health professionals. So, our staffing is stretched at the moment but we're coping.)

As of Saturday, 216 patients are confined in POC, the hospital said. The orthopedic center is also caring for 12 COVID-19 patients.

Due to COVID-19 infection among its staff, the hospital has suspended its outpatient services and elective surgeries while its emergency room would remain open for orthopedic patients.

In the interview, Velchez lamented that health workers would not get certain benefits despite being in the frontlines on the crisis.

For example, he said those who would have to quarantine for 2 weeks would not get their hazard pay, which is 20 percent of their salary.

According to a rule from the Department of Budget and Management, government health workers will not receive their hazard pay if they fail to report to work for 11 days in a month, he said.

Velchez also called on the public to stop discriminating health workers as some were refused in public transportation.

RELATED VIDEO