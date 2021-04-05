PH Marines rescue crew of ill-fated boat off Tawi-Tawi

MANILA - Members of the Marine Battalion Landing Team-12 on Sunday rescued 9 Filipino crew members of an ill-fated boat in waters off Tawi-Tawi.

According to Western Mindanao Command chief Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan Jr., the motor launch boat M/L Marissa was loading gasoline from a tanker from Sabah when its generator battery exploded.

The Marines, together with the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office of Sitangkai responded to a distress call and found the vessel M/L Hasana and its captain Abi Usman.

Usman said there were three vessels in the area, but the tanker from Sabah immediately left the area after the explosion.

He also said the area is the meeting point for fuel traders from Malaysia and the Philippines.

Among the 9 crew members, three suffered from burns. They were given immediate care and were later brought to a hospital in Sibutu.

The rescued individuals were later turned over to the local government of Sitangkai for documentation.

RELATED VIDEO: