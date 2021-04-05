Palace: ECQ 'ayuda' is only for 'bare essentials'

MANILA — Government aid will help 22.9 million low income earners during the enhanced community quarantine in the NCR Plus to afford the "bare essentials of life", Malacañang said on Monday, acknowledging that the assistance might not suffice.

Up to 4 members of a family could get P1,000 each during the 2-week ECQ in Metro Manila and surrounding Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal provinces until April 11, said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

"Aaminin po natin na hindi po sapat iyan. Pero ang ayuda naman po, kaya tinatawag na ayuda, it is assistance. Hindi po talaga sapat ‘no. It is intended to tide them over ‘no," he said in a press briefing.

"We acknowledge na hindi po sapat ito, pero it is to provide for the bare essentials of life for two weeks, na ang number of days na nawalan ng trabaho ang ating mga kababayan is about seven days."

(We admit that is not enough. It is called assistance because that's what is is for. While it is not enough, it is intended to tide them over. We acknowledge that this is not enough, but it is to provide for the bare essentials of life for 2 weeks.)



Local governments decide on whether the aid will be cash or in kind, the distribution of which would start on Tuesday or Wednesday, the social welfare department said.

The Greater Manila area is under ECQ, the toughest of 4 lockdown levels, to curb an uptick in COVID-19 cases. ECQ curbs include a ban on mass gatherings and non-essential movement, and a limit on industries allowed to operate at full capacity.

The Philippines has confirmed 803,398 coronavirus infections as of Monday, of which, 143,726, or 17.9 percent are active cases.