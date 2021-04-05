Gobyerno nabulaga sa 'mas matinding' COVID-19 surge nitong Marso: DILG

MAYNILA — Inamin ng Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) nitong Lunes na nabulaga sila sa hagupit ng bagong surge ng COVID-19 noong Marso, o isang taon matapos ang unang lockdown ng pandemya.

Ani DILG Undersecretary Epimaco Densing, bagama't handa naman umano ang pamahalaan ay hindi nito inasahan ang bagsik ng surge, kung saan umaabot na ng higit 10,000 ang nagpopositibo sa sakit araw-araw.

"We never expected that the surge will be more than last year. We have to remember that the healthcare system was already that strong in January. The preparation of the healthcare system is because we expected holiday surge, even Traslacion, it didn't happen. The system was strong until the first week of March but it went more than what was expected," sabi ni Densing sa panayam ng ANC.

Dagdag pa ng opisyal, tila isinantabi na daw ng publiko ang pandemya nang magsimula ang usapan tungkol sa bakuna.

"There was really a complacency especially during the time we talked about vaccine. Everyone was so complacent that the spread came in even before we opened up the economy."

Sa kabila ng pagdami ng COVID-19 cases, naniniwala si Densing na maayos pa rin ang pagtugon ng pamahalaan sa pandemya.

"I consider that we did better if we compare our response to other countries. The fact that the number went down after August, I think we were fairly successful. In January, infections in NCR [was] only at 314 until the second surge which made infections ten times more in early March."

Sa ngayon, umaapaw na ang mga pasilidad sa dami ng mga pasyenteng may COVID-19.

Noong Linggo, 11,028 ang naitalang bagong kaso ng COVID-19 ng DOH, kaya umabot na sa 795,051 ang mga nagpositibo sa sakit sa Pilipinas.

