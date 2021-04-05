Mandaluyong Mayor Menchie Abalos receives Sinovac jab

MANILA - Mandaluyong City Mayor Menchie Abalos was inoculated with the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, as the city resumed its vaccination program after a 3-day break due to the Holy Week holiday.

Abalos earlier said having the vaccine will hopefully encourage more people to register and be protected against COVID-19.

Senior citizens and adults with comorbidities have started receiving AstraZeneca and Sinovac vaccines since last week. The mayor reminded her constituents that those with comorbidities should present at least one of the following documents before getting inoculated:a valid medical certificate, doctor’s prescription, hospital records like a discharge summary or medical abstract and surgical records or pathology reports.

Residents should also register via MandaVax and wait for the barangay or vaccination team’s confirmation before proceeding to any of the vaccination sites. Mandaluyong targets to inoculate an estimate of 29,000 senior citizens.

In Pasig City, 4 vaccination sites were set up Monday for the vaccine roll out for senior citizens and persons with comorbidities.

According to Pasig City’s public information office, only those scheduled for vaccination will be allowed outside of their homes.

Senior citizens are also being provided shuttles via the city’s Libreng Sakay buses to and from the vaccination sites.

While in cases of checkpoints, residents scheduled for vaccination should just present their valid ID and the city’s SMS advisory as proof. Persons with comorbidities should also have their PasigPass ready along with their medical clearance from the doctor. Strictly no walk-ins will be allowed, the city’s advisory said.

The local government has set up vaccination sites at the Pasig Elementary School, Pinagbuhatan Elementary School, Eusebio High School, San Lorenzo Ruiz Elementary School, and at the city hall mega parking.

