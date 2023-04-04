Philippine Army troops and their U.S. Army Pacific counterparts prepare to assault the "target" location during a shoulder-to-shoulder "Balikatan" air assault exercise in Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija from April 4 to 5, 2022. Photos courtesy of Sgt Sanny E Palattao PA/ OG7, TRADOC, PA



MANILA - The United States is not looking for permanent military bases in the Philippines after Malacañang identified 4 additional bases that US troops could access, the Pentagon has said.

Malacañang on Monday named 4 locations as additional sites for the United States military to boost Manila and Washington's humanitarian and relief operations. These are:

Naval Base Camilo Osias in Santa Ana, Cagayan

Lal-lo Airport in Lal-lo, Cagayan

Camp Melchor Dela Cruz in Gamu, Isabela

Balabac Island in Palawan

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the new locations expand US access under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA).

Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said the new locations also intend to "make our training with the Philippines just more resilient" and strengthen the interoperability two countries' armed forces.

"We're not seeking permanent basing here, so you're going to see an increase of rotational forces in the region, but this is more about supporting combined training, being able to respond to natural disaster, humanitarian disasters in the region but this is really about regional readiness," Singh said.

"It is about creating regional readiness but also being able to respond to any type of disaster or any type of humanitarian disaster that could arise in the region," she added.

The official said Washington would make sure that the activities around EDCA sites will be "responsive to the needs and priorities of local communities."

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. earlier said these communities have been consulted with the construction of new military bases after their initial opposition on the matter.

"We will continue to consult closely with the Philippines on new opportunities that serve our shared interests," Singh said.

The 2014 EDCA gave US forces access to 5 bases in the Philippines. It has been expanded to 9.

Defense Spokesperson Arsenio Andolong had said Americans' access to the country's bases would not be "unlimited."

“These activities determine when the sites are going to be used, how they will be used, what can be brought in and what they would do with the sites," Andolong had said.

Manila and Washington also aim to finish the construction of the other 5 EDCA sites by next year, after this was interrupted because of the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues.

