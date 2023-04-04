DOJ secretary Boying Remulla and Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/Governor Roel Ragay Degamo Facebook page

MANILA — Marvin Miranda, one of the alleged masterminds in the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo, had been convicted and was on probation when Degamo was killed.

“He was caught illegally possessing firearms and I think he was convicted [for] it. I think he pleaded guilty to a lesser offense, he was able to go on probation,” Remulla told reporters Tuesday.

It was Degamo’s wife, Mayor Janice, who told ANC Monday about Miranda’s background.

“This same Miranda na isa sa mga masterminds sa pagpatay ng husband ko is the same Miranda that was captured or intercepted in Caticlan back in 2020 po,” she said.

Remulla said that since Miranda was on probation, he would be considered a recidivist should he be found guilty for Degamo’s murder.

The justice secretary on Monday first confirmed Miranda’s name, describing him as the director and casting director in Degamo’s killing while Rep. Arnolfo Teves, Jr. is supposedly the executive producer or producer.

But Miranda is supposedly not cooperating with the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

“Hindi. He’s not. It’s ok. We’re getting to know more about his role. More information is coming in about him and the people he worked with. Everything continues,” he said.

“Actually, as I said earlier, the case is practically closed na yan, save for a few details. Pero closed na yan. The masterminds, the actors, the participants are already under custody save for 1 or 2. Maybe we will still have to account for what they do,” he added.

Miranda underwent inquest proceedings at the Department of Justice on Monday.

He was joined by 10 other suspects, also under NBI custody, whom Remulla said had to reaffirm their affidavits.

Remulla expressed confidence in the cases they have filed so far with the courts over the killings of Degamo and 8 others and the injury of 17 more persons in Degamo’s house in Negros Oriental on March 4.

Excluding Teves, who has yet to be impleaded as respondent in any of the murder or frustrated murder complaints pending before the DOJ, Remulla said they have filed most of the cases — 13 or 12 respondents with 27 cases each. He did not specify the breakdown.

“We have gotten to the point where we can win the cases already, as filed. Most of the cases have been filed save for a few. I think we are in a position to convict people already,” he said.

The justice chief said they are eyeing other cases against Teves that will be “very significant.”

“We will do what can be done with we have and the information that we have, the evidence the we have. There are cases that we will file that are not yet in the menu of cases that have been filed...There are many cases in the horizon that will make the world very small for him…,” he said.

Meanwhile, Remulla had this message to masterminds in the Degamo killing during this Holy Week.

“It is a time for us to look at our sins, to repent.”

