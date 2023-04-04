Philippine and United States armed forces conduct a bilateral amphibious exercise (AMPHIBEX) on March 31, 2022 in the vicinity of Claveria, Cagayan Valley as part of the 37th iteration of Philippine-US Exercise Balikatan. SN2 Mark Jade Autencio PN/AFP handout

MANILA -- The governors of Isabela and Cagayan had opposite views on the choice of Philippine military bases in their provinces that will be accessible to the US military under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement or EDCA.

Cagayan Gov. Manuel Mamba told ABS-CBN News that he is against it, though he concedes that it is the prerogative of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

"Katulad ng sinabi ko noon pa, this is the President's call and we cannot do anything about it. But sa akin, I personally oppose this and I disagree with it at ang sa akin lang, this is inimical to the interest of our province and the Cagayanons. And that is also [why] I feel [like this] is a magnet of possible attack by adversaries of the United States of America," Mamba said.

"Para sa akin kasi, our neighbors have never been our enemies. Wala pa in history. Para sa amin, hindi welcome ito para sa akin and we still pray that this would change," he added.

Mamba believes that his constituents agree with him.

"Makita mo kasi sa tao after ma-explain mo sa kanila, they totally agree with what we have been telling them about this and, of course, nakikita naman natin that we have 'yung history that tells us that the presence of any foreign forces diyan sa atin is an attraction. It happened in World War 2, tayo sinalakay ng Hapon dahil andito ang mga Amerikano 10 hours after Pearl Harbor," Mamba said.

The governor also said he believes in the importance of having good relations with China.

"Why shouldn't we have good relations with them as we have been since time immemorial? Bakit namin sisirain 'yun dahil lang sa Amerikano? Wala naman tinutulong 'yung Amerikano sa amin dito," Mamba said.

Meanwhile, Gov. Rodolfo Albano III of neighboring Isabela province doesn't think war will break out. And even then, it is no reason for his province to turn away the potential benefits of granting Americans access.

"They're gonna invest $82 million in those EDCA sites. We'd like them to develop our Eastern seaboard — especially in the town of Bibilacan — to make a port there and an access road traversing the Sierra Madre Mountains from [and] to the Eastern seaboard. The Eastern Seaboard, that's the nearest place to Benham Rise," Albano said.

"I don't believe that there will be a war between... China and the US. There was what you call this MAD or the mutually assured destruction thing about countries possessing nuclear weapons. If they start to go to war using nuclear weapons everybody in the world would die, eventually. I don't think it will happen," he added.

The governor also said that he thinks China won't invade Taiwan "just like what [Russian president Vladimir] Putin did to the Ukraine."

Albano believes the specter of mutually assured destruction will be enough of a deterrent against war between the US and China.

"Do you think the Americans will just look at their billion dollar carriers being destroyed by the Chinese? Of course, they will retaliate and once that happens with or without the presence of American troops here in the Philippines, everybody would be in trouble," Albano explained.

RELATED VIDEO: