PNP vows maximum police visibility for Holy Week travels

Members of the Philippine National Police led by Regional Director of the National Capital Region Police Major General Edgar Alan O Okubo, conduct an inspection of a provincial bus terminal in Cubao, Quezon City ahead of the start of Holy Week on April 1, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday promised it will enforce maximum police visibility this Holy Week "and for the whole duration of the summer season" as Filipino Christians go back to their hometowns for the holidays.

PNP Spokesperson PCol. Jean Fajardo said they have so far not monitored any untoward incident in major areas nationwide.

"Mula noong ating nakaraang linggo na monitoring ay wala pa naman po tayong naitatala na any untoward incident doon sa mga lugar na ating binabantayan," Fajardo said in a televised briefing.

"Ating idineploy na mga more or less 78,000 na PNP personnel nationwide ay nandoon na rin po, doon sa kanilang mga designated assignments," she added.

The PNP also launched "Oplan Summer Vacation 2023," complementing the Holy Week monitoring, prompting them to add assistance hubs and public assistance desks.

With these desks, the public can easily reach out to cops for security and public safety concerns, said Fajardo.

"Hangga’t maaari po ay huwag na po kayong magdala ng malalaking bagahe dahil asahan ninyo po na siksikan po ang magiging biyahe ngayon; huwag na rin po kayong magdala ng mga malalaking halaga ng pera at ingatan natin iyong ating mga bagahe at mga personal na kagamitan," she said.

The national police is on heightened alert for the Holy Week, which means majority of their force are on standby.

Malacañang had announced suspension of work in government offices in the executive branch starting noon on Wednesday, so employees could have ample preparation to travel to their provinces.

