Phase 1 of PH, US armies’ joint exercise formally closes

Army Artillery Regiment and 99th Infantry Battalion personnel who are under the operational control of the 1st Brigade Combat Team conduct live fire exercises of 81mm and 60mm extended-range mortars as part of Exercise Salaknib between the Philippine Army and U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) in Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Sunday, March 19, 2023. Cpl. Josel P. Sucayan, Philippine Army handout

MANILA -- After three weeks of joint drills, the first phase of the Salaknib Exercise between the Philippine Army and US Army Pacific was formally closed on Tuesday, April 4.

The Salaknib is an annual Army-to-Army exercise geared towards strengthening the interoperability of Filipino and American troops in a spectrum of military operations.

Officials described the joint military drills as a huge success.

“Salaknib is the transition when we complete Balikatan. It is basically a refinement and continuation of the training we had here. We noticed some gaps, we will continue to refine this,” BGen Alvin Flores, Exercise Control Group Director, told reporters during the closing ceremony at Fort Magsaysay in Nueva Ecija.

“Every year, we do this and we learn more about each other—how we train together, our doctrines,” Col. Michael Van Welie, deputy commander for interoperability of the US Army’s 25ID, added.

Over the last 23 days, Filipino and American soldiers undertook planning processes, shared critical skills and refined their combined abilities.

This year’s iteration of the Salaknib also featured the live firing of the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and AT-4 84 mm anti-tank weapon, which provided an opportunity for Philippine Army personnel to receive training on the use of these advanced weapon systems.

Philippine Army 5ID Commander MGen Audrey Pasia pointed out that with the two nations’ shoulder-to-shoulder cooperation, major challenges could be overcome.

“Ang best deterrence against anybody is malaman nilang prepared ka… Kung ayaw mo ng magnanakaw, magprepare ka, kasi pag ikaw ay palamya-lamya, papapasukin ka talaga ng magnanakaw,” Pasia said.

(The best deterrence against anyone is letting them know you are prepared. If you don't want thieves, you prepare. If you are lax, you will fall victim to thieves.)

He then continued: “We do not side with anyone. Ang sa atin lang, ang ating interest maprotektahan natin. Mutual interest. Common interest with respect anchored on ethics and legality.”

The second phase of the Salaknib Exercise is scheduled for the second quarter of the year.

Some of the joint drills that will be conducted will be held at Camp Melchor Dela Cruz in Gamu, Isabela.

The 5th Infantry Division’s camp is among the four locations of new Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) sites announced by Malacañang on Monday.

The other sites are the Naval Base Camilo Osias in Santa Ana, Cagayan; the Lal-lo Airport in Lal-lo, Cagayan; and Balabac Island in Palawan.

Pasia said the additional site at Camp Melchor Dela Cruz will improve the ability of the armies of the Philippines and the US to work together. This will also lead to the development of logistics hubs and roads inside the army camp.

"Kasi ngayon, nagconduct kami doon ng Salaknib training with US Armed Forces, ang kanilang malalaking equipment hindi makadaan sa tulay namin. Ang weight ng trucks nila hindi kaya ng mga tulay natin. Malaking tulong iyon. We have to admit: Kulang tayo sa pondo; they have the funds para sa improvements ng ating kampo na mutually pwedeng gamitin," he said.

(We are conducting the Salaknib now and some of their large equipment cannot pass through the camp. Our bridges can't handle the weight of their trucks. We have to admit: we lack the funds, but the US has the funds to improve military camps we will both use.)

"Maiimprove ang facilities ng Camp Dela Cruz para gamitin ng dalawang forces,” he added.

(Camp Dela Cruz facilities will improve so both forces can use it.)

Pasia also said engagements with the local community in Gamu are ongoing to explain to them the importance of the EDCA site.

“Of course, meron, from the level of the governor. But since the president has spoken, we have to follow… Sunod po tayo, suportahan natin ang sinasabi ng pangulo (we have to support what the president is saying),” the 5ID commander said.

“So far, sabi ni governor meron mangilan-ngilan… especially sa Isabela, na mayroong apprehensions ang iba. Pero sa kanyang pakikitungo sa kanila, nawawala ang agam-agam.”

(The governor said there is some apprehension in Isabela, but when he talks to them, they understand its importance.)

“We have set dialogues with some persons who are apprehensive of the 5ID being chosen to be one of the EDCA sites… Meron tayong narratives na coming from higher (headquarters), we will stick to that. We will involve mga ahensya ng gobyerno, ang DND, ang Office of the President para iisa ang ating linya," he said.

"Kasi kung kami ang magpaliwanag, sasabihin ng mga tao para sa military lang iyan. Dapat ang overall context ng ating gobyerno ang mapakinggan ng mga tao. That is for them,” he added.

(We have narratives coming from upper headquarters., we will stick to that. We will involve the Defense department, the Office of the President so we have one line. If only the military speaks, people will think we're only do it for ourselves. They have to hear the context, where the whole government is coming from.)

Malacañang earlier said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had already spoken to local government unit officials who are not keen on hosting US forces and equipment.

