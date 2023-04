National Bureau of Investigations (NBI) marker in this photo taken on Jan. 14, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has appointed two new directors at the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), Malacañang said on Tuesday.

Transmittal letters dated April 3, 2023 showed that Noel Cruz Bocaling and Romel Tuazon Papa were designated as Director IV in the agency.

Bocaling replaced Vicente De Guzman III while Papa succeeded Jose Justo Yap, the document showed.