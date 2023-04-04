M6.6 quake strikes off Catanduanes coast; minor tsunami possible

A map shows the epicenter of the quake. Phivolcs

MANILA — A magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck off Catanduanes Wednesday night, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The tectonic tremor that hit the province at 08:54 p.m. was located by Phivolcs 120 kilometers southeast of Gigmoto town.

It struck at a depth of 9 kilometers.

Intensity II was recorded in Palo, Leyte while the following Instrumental Intensities were also recorded:

Intensity IV: San Jorge, Samar

Intensity II: Legazpi City, Albay; Daet, Camarines Norte; Sipocot, Iriga City and Pili, Camarines Sur; Kananga, Dulag and Abuyog towns in Leyte; San Roque, Northern Samar; Bulusan and Prieto Diaz in Sorsogon

Intensity I: Ragay and Pasacao in Camarines Sur; Quinapondan, Eastern Samar; Palo and Alangalang in Leyte; Monreal and Uson in Masbate; Gumaca, Polillo, Mauban and Guinayangan in Quezon, and Donsol, Sorsogon.

State seismologists said damage and aftershocks are expected.

Following the earthquake, Phivolcs also said "minor sea-level disturbance" is possible in the area near the epicenter of the earthquake.

"Based on the tsunami wave models and early tide gauge records of the tsunami, it is expected to experience wave heights of less than one meter above the normal tides and may be higher on enclosed bays and straits," Phivolcs said in its tsunami advisory.

The first tsunami waves will arrive between 9:02 p.m. to 12:54 a.m. of April 5.

Phivolcs also warned that the waves may continue for hours, and people are advised to stay away from the beach and not go to the coast of the provinces of Catanduanes, Northern Samar and Eastern Samar until the cancellation of the advisory.

"People whose houses are located very near the shoreline of these provinces are advised to move further inland," it also said.