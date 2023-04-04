M6.2 quake strikes off Catanduanes coast; minor tsunami possible

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA (2nd UPDATE) — A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck off Catanduanes Tuesday night, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The tectonic tremor, earlier reported at magnitude 6.6, hit the province at 08:54 p.m.

Its epicenter was located by Phivolcs 120 kilometers southeast of Gigmoto town and struck at a depth of 9 kilometers.

Intensity IV was recorded in Virac, Catanduanes, while Intensity III was recorded in Prieto Diaz, and City of Sorsogon, Sorsogon; San Policarpo, Eastern Samar; Allen, Biri, Bobon, Catarman, Laoang, Lavezares, Rosario, San Jose, and San Roque in Northern Samar; Calbiga, and City of Catbalogan, Samar.

Intensity II was also recorded in Malinao, and Tabaco City in Albay; Borongan City in Eastern Samar; Babatngon, Dagami, Dulag, Palo, Santa Fe and Tanauan in Leyte; Tacloban City and San Antonio in Nortern Samar.

Intensity I was likewise recorded in Alangalang, Baybay City and Tabontabon in Leyte.

The following Instrumental Intensities were also recorded:

Intensity II

Legazpi City, Legaspi, Albay

Daet, Camarines Norte

Sipocot, Iriga City, Pili, Camarines Sur

Kananga, Dulag, Abuyog, Leyte

San Roque, Northern Samar

Bulusan, Prieto Diaz, Sorsogon

Intensity I

Ragay, Pasacao, Camarines Sur

Quinapondan, Eastern Samar

Palo, Alangalang, Leyte

Monreal, Uson, Masbate

Gumaca, Polillo, Mauban,

Guinayangan, Quezon

Donsol, Sorsogon

State seismologists said there are no expected damage due to the quake but aftershocks are expected.

Following the earthquake, Phivolcs also said "minor sea-level disturbance" is possible in the area near the epicenter of the earthquake.

"Based on the tsunami wave models and early tide gauge records of the tsunami, it is expected to experience wave heights of less than one meter above the normal tides and may be higher on enclosed bays and straits," Phivolcs said in its tsunami advisory.

The first tsunami waves will arrive between 9:02 p.m. to 12:54 a.m. of April 5.

Phivolcs also warned that the waves may continue for hours, and people are advised to stay away from the beach and not go to the coast of the provinces of Catanduanes, Northern Samar and Eastern Samar until the cancellation of the advisory.

"People whose houses are located very near the shoreline of these provinces are advised to move further inland," it also said.

Catanduganes Governor Joseph Cua told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo that damage to infrastructure has not been reported yet, as of 10 p.m.

Cua said the province is ready to respond if a tsunami occurs, having prepared school buildings as evacuation centers.

He added government offices in the province are on half-day.