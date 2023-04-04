Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA (3rd UPDATE) — A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck off Catanduanes Tuesday night, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The tectonic tremor, earlier reported at magnitude 6.6, hit the province at 08:54 p.m.

Its epicenter was located by Phivolcs 120 kilometers southeast of Gigmoto town and struck at a depth of 9 kilometers.

Intensity IV was recorded in Virac, Catanduanes, while Intensity III was recorded in Prieto Diaz, and City of Sorsogon, Sorsogon; San Policarpo, Eastern Samar; Allen, Biri, Bobon, Catarman, Laoang, Lavezares, Rosario, San Jose, and San Roque in Northern Samar; Calbiga, and City of Catbalogan, Samar.

Intensity II was also recorded in Malinao, and Tabaco City in Albay; Borongan City in Eastern Samar; Babatngon, Dagami, Dulag, Palo, Santa Fe and Tanauan in Leyte; Tacloban City and San Antonio in Nortern Samar.

Intensity I was likewise recorded in Alangalang, Baybay City and Tabontabon in Leyte.

The following Instrumental Intensities were also recorded:

Intensity II

Legazpi City, Legaspi, Albay

Daet, Camarines Norte

Sipocot, Iriga City, Pili, Camarines Sur

Kananga, Dulag, Abuyog, Leyte

San Roque, Northern Samar

Bulusan, Prieto Diaz, Sorsogon

Intensity I

Ragay, Pasacao, Camarines Sur

Quinapondan, Eastern Samar

Palo, Alangalang, Leyte

Monreal, Uson, Masbate

Gumaca, Polillo, Mauban, Guinayangan, Quezon

Donsol, Sorsogon

While there was no expected damage due to the quake, it could spawn aftershocks, state seismologists said.

"Minor sea-level disturbance" is possible in the area near the epicenter of the earthquake, Phivolcs said.

It later canceled its tsunami advisory.

"Based on available data of our sea level monitoring stations facing the epicentral area, no significant sea level disturbances have been recorded," Phivolcs said.

"With this, any effects due to minor sea level disturbances have largely passed and therefore DOST-Phivolcs has now cancelled the recommendations issued for this event," it added.

Catanduanes Governor Joseph Cua told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo that damage to infrastructure has not been reported yet, as of 10 p.m.