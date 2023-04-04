DOH: 118 people suffered from heat exhaustion in March

MANILA — Some 118 people suffered from heat exhaustion due to scorching heat in March, the Department of Health said Tuesday.

State weather bureau PAGASA declared the start of dry season last month.

In a press briefing, DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said 33 people from 4 high schools in Valenzuela City experienced heat exhaustion on March 9.

Meanwhile, some 85 students in Cabuyao, Laguna also suffered from heat exhaustion on March 24, she added.

Among the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion are dizziness, vomiting and headache.

"For now, wala po tayong na-report na severe o kaya mga naging critical dahil dito," Vergeire told reporters.

"Kung sila man ay nadala sa ospital, sila naman po ay binigyan lang ng first aid o karampatang lunas at pinauwi pagkatapos," she added.

The acting health chief warned that heat exhaustion could lead to heat stroke if left untreated. Heat stroke is considered as the most severe form of heat illness.

If one suffers from heat exhaustion, the following are treatment given by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

Move to a cool place

Loosen your clothes

Put cool, wet cloths on your body or take a cool bath

Sip water

The US CDC stressed to get medical help right away if: