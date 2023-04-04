

MANILA — The Department of Education will soon roll out a "peace curriculum" under the K to 12 program to make learners "disciplined" and "patriotic", an official said on Tuesday.

The plan will be "age appropriate" and other related agencies are being consulted, said DepEd Chief of Staff and Spokesperson Atty. Michael Poa.

"The peace curriculum is actually a whole program that will be integrated into the K to 12 curriculum. It will be age appropriate," he said in a chance interview.

"Marami po siya. Kasama dyan iyong mga skills na sinasabi ng ating Vice President [and DepEd Secretary Sara Duterte], very simple skills like toothbrush drills... or disaster response. It will be a holistic program para po iyong learners natin ay hindi lang maging disiplinado, magiging makabansa rin sila," the official added.

(It will include very simple skills like toothbrush drills... or disaster response. It will be a holistic program so that our learners will not only be disciplined, but patriotic, too.)

He also shared the agency would create a group that would focus on studying proposals to revert to the pre-pandemic school calendar.

Meanwhile, Poa said talks were ongoing on the non-financial benefits that DepEd promised to teachers.

The agency met with the Integrated Bar of the Philippines and was "threshing out" possible legal assistance for teachers, he said.

The DepEd is also talking with the health department about possible free yearly physical checkups for teachers, and looking into better loan packages from the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS), Poa added.