MANILA — The ACT Teachers party-list on Tuesday called on government to address the perennial shortage of teachers and classrooms in public schools.

For the group, the construction of 50,000 classrooms and hiring of 30,000 teachers per year is not impossible.

ACT Teachers party-list Rep. France Castro noted that the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte allotted P109 billion in 2017 for the construction of new classrooms.

She also said the administration of then-President Benigno Aquino II hired an average of 29,000 teachers annually.

"I think this is doable if the secretary of education [Vice President Sara Duterte] would use her influence as the second highest leader in our country," Castro said.

The group called on government to increase the education budget to 6 percent of the gross domestic product, which translates to P1.4 trillion.

"We should hire more teachers and construct more classrooms to address the perennial shortages and to attain the 35 students per class that would be for quality education," Castro added.

Duterte had slammed the demands of ACT Teachers party-list, which she called a fake party-list, as “unrealistic and impossible”.

"The suggestions of the Alliance of Concerned Teachers for the Department of Education to hire 30,000 public teachers and allocate a budget of P100 billion per year for classrooms are obviously deceptive maneuvers deliberately designed to counter the Marcos administration’s solution to the problems hounding the education sector," Duterte said in a statement issued last week.

"The call could not be coming from a place of genuine concern for the future of our learners and the welfare of our teachers. Instead, it is a call motivated by the group’s fascination for demands and goals that are unrealistic and impossible — placing the government in a precarious situation that will ultimately end in failure," she added.

Duterte has also said DepEd already laid down solutions to these problems during the Basic Education Report delivered on Jan. 30, 2023.

"The hiring of teachers, the hiring of administrative staff, as well as the construction of new classrooms and school buildings are among the solutions identified and being pursued now," she has added.