RAMMB/US NOAA/Himawari 8

MANILA — A brewing storm or low-pressure area (LPA) may enter the Philippine area of responsibility towards the end of Holy Week, the state weather bureau said on Tuesday.

Last spotted 1,970 kilometers east of Mindanao, the LPA could enter the Philippine area this weekend, said PAGASA weather specialist Obet Badrina.

The LPA could enter PAR as a tropical cyclone, added ABS-CBN resident meteorologist Ariel Rojas.

In the meantime, the LPA's trough or extension will bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Davao, Soccsksargen, and Bangsamoro regions, PAGASA said.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country are expected to experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to the LPA's trough and localized thunderstorms, the weather agency added.

