All 10 detainees who bolted Pasay jail recaptured

MANILA (UPDATED) — Authorities have recaptured all of the 10 detainees who broke out of a Pasay City jail on Holy Monday, the police said Tuesday.

In a statement, Metro Manila's Southern Police District (SPD) said a joint operation led to the arrest of the 10th and last escapee, Richard Dela Cruz.

"The subject fugitive will be brought to Pasay CPS for investigation and [an] appropriate case will be filed against him together with other fugitives," it said in a statement.

Ten inmates bolted the Malibay Detention Facility in Pasay on April 3, 2023. All of them have been recaptured. Southern Police District

Authorities earlier said 3 of the detainees broke the iron bars of the Malibay Detention Facility in Barangay 152 before dawn on Monday.

The SPD said that Dela Cruz was one of the 10 detainees who overpowered the duty jailer, PSSg. Arrison Arid, and took his service firearms, money, and the keys to the jail before escaping.

Police said the escapees were facing carjacking, robbery, illegal gambling, and narcotics charges.

Pasay Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano had given police 24 hours to re-arrest the inmates.

Pasay police chief P/Col. Froilan Uy told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo that fugitives who surrender to authorities would not face additional charges.

The Pasay police earlier Tuesday said that the 9th fugitive, Norman Deyta, had been arrested in Pasay at about 10 a.m.