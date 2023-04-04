MANILA — Authorities have recaptured 9 out of the 10 detainees who broke out of a Pasay City jail on Holy Monday, the police said Tuesday.

In a statement, the Pasay police said the 9th fugitive, Norman Deyta, was arrested in Pasay at about 10 a.m.

Police are still looking for the last escapee, Richard Dela Cruz.

Ten inmates inmates bolted the Malibay Detention Facility in Pasay on April 3, 2023. Nine of them have been recaptured. Southern Police District

Authorities earlier said 3 of the detainees broke the iron bars of the Malibay Detention Facility in Barangay 152 before dawn on Monday. The 10 detainees overpowered the duty jailer and took his service firearms, money and the keys to the jail before escaping.

Police said the escapees were facing carjacking, robbery, illegal gambling, and narcotics charges.

Pasay Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano gave police 24 hours to re-arrest the inmates.

Pasay police chief P/Col. Froilan Uy told TeleRadyo that fugitives who surrender to authorities would not face additional charges.

Those who have information on the whereabouts of the fugitives should report to the nearest