MANILA — Authorities have recaptured 8 out of the 10 detainees who broke out of a Pasay City jail on Holy Monday, the police said Tuesday.

In a statement, the Pasay police said the 8th fugitive Carlo Magno Benvides, 37, was arrested in Imus City, Cavite at about 7 a.m.

Police are still looking for escapees Norman Deyta and Richard Dela Cruz, who remained at large.

Ten inmates inmates bolted the Malibay Detention Facility in Pasay on April 3, 2023. At least 8 of them have been recaptured. Southern Police District

Authorities earlier said 3 of the detainees broke the iron bars of the Malibay Detention Facility in Barangay 152 before dawn on Monday. The 10 detainees overpowered the duty jailer and took his service firearms, money and the keys to the jail before escaping.

Police said the escapees were facing carjacking, robbery, illegal gambling, and narcotics charges.

Pasay Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano gave police 24 hours to re-arrest the inmates.

Pasay police chief P/Col. Froilan Uy told TeleRadyo that fugitives who surrender to authorities would not face additional charges.

Those who have information on the whereabouts of the fugitives should report to the nearest police station, or through mobile numbers 09568005277, 09985987922, and 09173661036, the Southern Police District said.