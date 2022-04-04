Teacher-poll workers demand overtime pay for 2022 elections

A man participates in Comelec's mock elections at the San Juan Elementary School on Oct. 23, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — A teachers' group on Monday called on the Commission on Elections to grant education personnel who will serve as board of election inspectors overtime pay in the 2022 polls.

Alliance of Concerned Teachers secretary-general Raymond Basilio said the voting process is expected to be longer with COVID-19 protocols to be enforced on election day.

"Dun sa kanilang inilabas na listahan ng gagawin ay lumalabas po na extended ng 2 oras hanggang 3 oras 'yung magiging trabaho ng ating mga board of election inspectors," Basilio told TeleRadyo. "At sinasabi ng mga tauhan ng Comelec sa mga trainings na ginagawa nila ngayon ay hindi sila magbabayad ng overtime pay."

The poll body earlier said voting hours on the May 9 national and local elections would be from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Basilio stressed that teachers may start to work as early as 3 a.m. to get election paraphernalia, prepare the polling precincts and ensure all systems are working.

He said the group had requested for a dialogue with Comelec since January.

"Pero hanggang ngayon, wala pa tayong naririnig mula sa bagong pamunuan ng Commission on Elections kung tayo ay haharapin o hindi," Basilio said.

The teachers' group earlier denounced the 20-percent tax hike on BEI's honoraria and allowances, which would result in smaller net pay.

For the 2022 elections, BEI members will receive P7,000 in honorarium, P2,000 in travel allowance and P500 in COVID-19 hazard allowance.

The group earlier sought P10,000 honorarium for chairpersons of electoral boards and up to P5,000 in travel allowance.

"Talagang sabi nga namin na lugi ito kasi kung tutuusin napakarigid nung trabaho na gagampanan ng ating mga BEIs simula pa dun sa training hanggang dun sa actual na pagkuha ng election paraphernalia hanggang sa araw mismo ng eleskyon hanggang sa pagbabalik nitong mga paraphernalia doon sa Commission on Elections," Basilio told TeleRadyo.

He added, "Talagang medyo nalulungkot kami dito sa pagbabarat at talagang pagpipiga na ipataw itong tax sa mga kaguruan samantalang may P200 bilyon na hindi nakokolektang estate tax."