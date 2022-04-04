Aika Robredo, daughter of Vice President Leni Robredo, visits the San Ildefonso Public Market in Bulacan on April 4, 2022 as part of her mother's "Tao sa tao para kay Robredo" house-to-house presidential campaign. (Leni People's Campaign)

BULACAN - Vice presidential daughter Aika Robredo on Monday was at the San Ildefonso Public Market as early as 6 a.m. to greet and make conversation with locals, furthering her mother's campaign reach to small communities.

Aika said that this is not something new to her and her sisters. Tricia, the second child of presidential aspirant Leni Robredo, was also at Malabon making door-to-door visits the same morning.

"Lahat ng kampanya, sa Papa ko pa hanggang sa Mama ko, talagang regular kasama ito sa itinerary namin," Aika told ABS-CBN News, remembering her father the late Interior Secretary Jesse Robredo's campaign to be Naga's mayor.

(We have been doing this since my dad was campaigning until my mom's own campaigns.)

NOT A SHIFT IN STRATEGY

She said they saw an opportunity in the vast volunteer network that sprung since her mother declared her presidential bid and thought their more personal approach to campaigning could be done on a national scale.

"Malawak ang network ng volunteers namin na naghahanap ng gagawin. Ang rally, one single event lang sya in one location. 'Yung iba, naghahanap ng, 'Paano pa kaya kami makakatulong?'"

(There's a large network of volunteers looking for work to do. A rally is one single event and many others are seeking ways to be more productive.)

While her mother's rallies gather thousands of supporters showing the so-called "pink revolution" in waves, Aika said that many Filipinos are unable to attend those events.

"'Yung house-to-house is one way for us na kami mismo yung pupunta sa kanila," she said.

(This kind of campaign allows us to go to them instead.)

KC and Alma De Leon by their fruit stand at the San Ildefonso Public Market. (Wena Cos, ABS-CBN News)

At the San Ildefonso Public Market, vendors were surprised to find out that the vice presidential daughter arrived Monday morning.

"'Yung ine-expect namin na sa TV lang namin nakikita, nakita na namin nang personal. 'Yung ibang mga nangangampanya, hindi naman kami dinadaanan," fruit vendor Alma De Leon said after shaking Aika's hand.

(We never thought we'd meet them in person, having only seen them on TV. Other candidates do not visit us.)

Locals said Robredo is the first national candidate who was able to "visit" their town, despite Monday's event being led by her daughter.

"Kahit 'yung anak n'ya dahil 'yung nanay niya busy, nakaka-kampanya [dito]. 'Yung iba talaga halos hindi nila [kami] napupuntahan, kahit 'yung mga anak nila," De Leon said.

(Because her mom is busy, she was the one who came here. Other candidates don't visit us, not even their kids.)

A HOMEWORK ON EFFORT

Robredo during her speeches in rallies often counts down the days to May 9, election day.

In the remaining days left, she tells her supporters to make the most of the time talking to other voters to explain to them why their vote should be in favor of her bid.

When she reads placards held by supporters, another routine in her speeches, and spots one which says their family members support other tandems, she tells them, "May assignment ka."

"Hindi sapat na naga-attend lang tayo ng rally. Dapat nagpapagod tayo mag-reach out sa iba," Robredo told the crowd at the Longest Boardwalk in Kausawagan, Lanao Del Norte last Thursday.

(It's not enough to attend rallies. We should be exhausting our energies reaching out to others.)

And on Saturday, supporters took her up on the task, and launched a "Grand house-to-house event" which they called "Tao sa tao para kay Robredo."

Over 10,000 volunteers across 74 provinces and 34 cities went door-to-door to give out campaign materials and speak with their communities to explain why they should vote for Robredo, her camp said.

Three days since its launch, supporters continue to their house-to-house campaigning alongside Aika and Tricia's activities, in pockets of their own communities.

"Maganda 'yun kasi 'yung hindi pa nakaupo as president, nage-effort na, paano pa kung nakaupo na?" KC De Leon, who sells fruits with Alma, said.

(She isn't in power yet but she exerts so much effort for us, what more if she is elected president.)

Rowena Ramos at her store in San Ildefonso Public Market. Wena Cos, ABS-CBN News

Rowena Ramos wasn't able to greet Aika when she was at the market, but was grateful for her presence and hoped it would translate to her mother's presidency.

"I hope na kung sino man manalo sa kanila, 'yung mga maliliit na tulad namin, o 'yung mga maliliit na taga-San Ildefonso ay mabigyan rin ng pansin," Ramos said.

(I hope whoever wins will also see and help smaller communities like us.)

Latest pre-election surveys of Pulse Asia and Social Weather Stations show Robredo on second place among the presidential aspirants, after former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr.

