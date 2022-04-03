MANILA - All nine presidential candidates agree that using violence will not solve the country's illegal drug problem.

The issue of human rights violations and alleged extrajudicial killings in relation to the Duterte administration's war on drugs were among the issues discussed during the second presidential debates organized by the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Vice President Leni Robredo, Senators Panfilo Lacson and Manny Pacquiao, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, former defense chief Norberto Gonzales, former presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella, labor leader Leody de Guzman, businessman Faisal Mangondato and doctor-lawyer Jose Montemayor all agreed that human rights is important and that violence won't solve the country's drug problem.

For Abella, the drug problem should be looked at in terms of supply and demand, which should both be reduced.

"It can be addressed two ways. Number one, reduce demand and of course, the other one is reduce supply. 'Yung reduce demand po, unang una, kung pwede talaga, for example, tugunan natin ang mga pangangailangan ng out-of-school youth, bigyan ng more opportunities for jobs, and businesses 'yung mga tao na nasa vulnerable areas, at dapat matugunan din po 'yung mga supply. For example, 'yung pagpasok, even through legal means, the Customs should be made aware of that, maantabayanan ang pagpasok ng illegal na mga droga," he said.

De Guzman, for his part, said the root cause of the country's drug problem is poverty, and this should be addressed through economic development.

"Diyan nagmumula ang maraming mga problema natin. 'Yung mga tao ay nagugutom, 'yung mga tao ay nilalapastangan ang kaniyang mga karapatan, 'yung mga tao ay sinusupil ang kaniyang karapatan sa pamamahayag at 'yung kaniyang inherent na rights," he said.

For Robredo, aside from ensuring the human rights of all citizens, the government should also focus on prevention and cure by implementing different projects, including community and institutional rehabilitation for drug users, and punishment for drug pushers.

"Sa konsepto ng war on drugs, napakahalaga ng proteksyon ng human rights at ito ay, gaya ng sinabi kanina, mayroon itong dalawang bagay, 'yung prevention at 'yung treatments, o 'yung cure," she said.

Pacquiao said he will continue the war on drugs, but he will be targeting the suppliers of illegal drugs instead of the drug users.

"Kung ako ang maging pangulo, tuloy ang war on drugs, pero hindi ko papatayin lahat 'yung mga user diyan. Ang papatayin ko, at ipa-public ko pa, 'yung mga nagpapasok dito ng droga dahil sila ang salot. Sila ang dapat parusahan dahil kawawa 'yung mga mahihirap at 'yun ang nadadamay, 'yung mga user," he said.

Both Montemayor and Mangondato agree that those involved in drug-related crimes should be punished according to their crimes instead of getting killed.

"Kaya po ang buhay ng isang tao ay karapatan po ng bawat isang Pilipino na dapat protektahan ng ating pamahalaan. Kung may kasalanan man sila, dalhin sila sa hustisya, at kung may parusa, ipatong sa kanila, ibigay sa kanila kung ano ang kaparusahan dahil po sa kasalanan nila. Pero buhay ng tao ay binigay ng Diyos, na sila ay mamuhay dito sa mundo para palawigin 'yung kanilang gustong mangyari sa buhay nila at ng kanilang mga pamilya. Hindi po dapat kitilin ang buhay ng ating mga mamamayang Pilipino," Mangondato said.

"Bakit ganyan ang gobyerno natin? Naging numb na, naging manhid na ang konsensiya ng ating gobyerno para pakinggan ang mga tumatangis, umiiyak na mga mamamayan, namamatay, nahihirapan at hanggang ngayon hindi malaman ng gobyerno natin kung bakit, kung ano ang dahilan," Montemayor also said.

Domagoso earlier said he will continue the drug war, but would focus more on the drug lords and syndicates, especially those from overseas.

The Duterte administration has been battling allegations of human rights violations and extrajudicial killings due to its war on drugs.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier said he wants his successor to continue this policy, noting that the country's drug problem might return as his term ends.

More than 6,000 people have been killed in over 200,000 anti-drug operations conducted since July 2016, according to official data. Human rights groups estimate the number of people killed could be several times higher.

SHOULD THE CHR BE GIVEN MORE FUNDS, AUTHORITY?

Meanwhile, on the issue of giving the Commission on Human Rights more funds and more authority, Lacson he has been working on augmenting the annual budget of CHR as senator.

He, however, said it is beyond the mandate of the CHR to be given quasi-judicial powers.

"Tama po 'yun dapat palakasin natin 'yung ginagawa, parang i-enhance natin, i-strengthen natin 'yung Commission on Human Rights. Dangan nga lang, hindi natin sila pwedeng bigyan ng prosecutorial powers, wala po sa mandate nila 'yun," he said.

Both Domagoso and Gonzales, for their part, agree that the CHR should be provided with everything it needs to perform its duties more effectively.

"May mga bagay po na nagpapalubha ng violation ng ating human rights sa Pilipinas at ito po sana, hindi ko alam kung ito ay magiging sakop ng responsibilidad ng human rights commission, pero kunwari po diyan sa droga, eh nakikita po natin na marami sa gumagamit diyan ay naniniwala na ito ay pangangailangan nila para makapaghanap buhay. Kunwari po 'yung mga drayber, ang hahaba ng oras na nagda-drive, para daw po sila makapag-drive ng tama, kumukuha ng kaunting droga para hindi makatulog. 'Yan po ay suliraning ekonomiya na. Kailangan po yung Department of Labor tinitingnan natin 'yung kalagayan na po ng iba nating, 'yung manggagawa na napipilitan na pong abusuhin ang sarili," Gonzales said.

"Siguro maganda na while binibigyan natin ng pondo para maproteksyunan ang karapatang pantao ng bawat Filipino, at the same time karapatan din ng tao na makapamuhay ng mapayapa, may masisilungan, may maayos na edukasyon, may trabaho, may kapanatagan sa pamumuhay. I think, 'yung karapatang pantao, the way I look at it, is sa pangkalahatan, karapatan ng bawat Filipino na makapamuhay nang mapayapa, masagana at may oportunidad at pagkakapantay-pantay sa mata ng batas," Domagoso added.

