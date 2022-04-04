People spend time and exercise outdoors as the capital region remains under the loosest COVID-19 alert level on March 10, 2022 at the Pinagbuhatan Shrine in San Juan City. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - The Philippines recorded an average of 382 daily fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 7 days, according to Department of Health data released Monday.

From March 28 to April 3, a total of 2,679 new coronavirus infections, which is 2 percent lower than the cases reported from the previous week, were confirmed, the DOH said.

Of the additional infections during the week, 1 patient was classified as severe/critical, the DOH said in its latest case bulletin.

As of Sunday, 692 or 11.9 percent of hospitalized COVID-19 patients were in severe or critical condition.

The number of intensive care unit (ICU) beds occupied nationwide stood at 492, or 16.5 percent of the total 2,990, the DOH said in its latest bulletin.

During the past week, the DOH said it verified 329 COVID-related fatalities, citing late encoding of death information. The deaths occurred in the following months:

116 in March 2022

81 in February 2022

50 in January 2022

5 in December 2021

4 in November 2021

16 in October 2021

14 in September 2021

9 in August 2021

13 in July 2021

19 in June 2021

1 in May 2021

1 in March 2021

Total deaths, as of Sunday, stood at 59,343, or 1.6 percent of the country's cumulative total coronavirus infections.

Some 66 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease, of whom 12.1 million have received their booster shots.

The private sector and the vaccine expert panel has urged government to redefine the meaning of "full vaccination" to include booster shots to urge more people to get the additional dose.

The DOH said experts have yet to recommend it as it would cause confusion among the public.

The government's COVID-19 vaccination program was rolled out last March 1, 2021, more than a year since the country started logging confirmed cases o the respiratory disease.

The Philippines, as of Sunday, has logged a total of 3,679,629 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which, 35,976 were active.

