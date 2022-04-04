Magsaysay town in Davao del Sur confirms case of avian flu

The municipal government of Magsaysay in Davao del Sur confirmed on Monday the incidence of Avian Influenza H5N1 in Barangay San Isidro.

Municipal mayor Arthur Davin signed on Monday the Inter-agency Task Force advisory no. 4, which states the guidelines for the movement of domestic and wild birds in their town.

This is also in compliance with the prescribed surveillance period in accordance with the Terrestrial Animal Health Code of 2021 and stipulated on the Department of Agriculture Memorandum Circular Order no. 05-2022 and municipal ordinance no. 03-2006.

Based on the advisory, no movement from the quarantine area in Magsaysay town is allowed for grazing ducks, gamefowl, pigeon, ornamental birds, and pet birds, even its dung or manure and its feathers.

Broiler chicken, duck, and quails can be transported from the affected quarantine area unless tested negative 5 days prior to harvest.

Table eggs, quail eggs, and salted eggs can also be transported from the affected quarantine area unless it tested negative in the latest monthly test and undergo 2-week in-farm quarantine period upon arrival monitored by the Provincial Veterinarian's Office, and be subjected to farm biosecurity protocol.

Other measures by the local government include the activation of required quarantine procedures in all borders, farm veterinarian or owner shall immediately report to the municipal agriculture office about any occurrence of mortality of poultry, and that Magsaysay Municipal Police Station shall enforce movement control and farm personnel are not allowed to leave the premises.

The Municipal Health Officer shall assist in immunizing veterinarian's laboratory staff, medical health workers, and poultry farm personnel.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Eagle Center in Davao City is on heightened biosecurity alert following the detection of avian flu in Tacurong City in Sultan Kudarat.

"The distance between the PEC and Tacurong is approximately 110 kilometers. The distance is a mere day trip for migratory bird species and a 4-hour trip by land," Philippine Eagle Foundation said in a statement.

The city government of Tacurong has already formed a task force to address the issue.

The A H5N1 type of avian flu is highly transmissible and fatal to birds. PEF said this is especially dangerous to the critically-endangered Philippine eagle.

"Avian Influenza or Bird Flu is a clear and present danger to our National Bird," it added.

Should the disease reach Davao City, PEF said they would have to implement quarantine and lockdown.

The city government of Davao said the city is still avian flu-free at the moment based on initial monitoring of samples.

- report from Hernel Tocmo

