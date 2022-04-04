LTFRB probes Commonwealth Avenue bus delay

Commuters wait for a ride in front of Sandiganbayan along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on June 22, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) apologized for the delay of buses that caused long passenger lines along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City Monday morning.

In a statement, LTFRB said that the long lines were reported from LITEX to Sandiganbayan.

LTFRB Chairman Martin Delgra III called for an emergency meeting following the incident.

The board’s initial investigation found that operators deployed only less than half of the 510 authorized buses plying Route 5 (Angat to Quezon Avenue via Commonwealth) were allowed to travel.

“Wala pang 50% na unit ang pinatakbo ng mga operator kaninang umaga kung kaya’t maraming mga pasahero ang walang nasakyan,” the LTRFB said.

The regulatory agency's investigation is still ongoing, the board said, adding that it will be holding the United Mega Manila Bus Consortium, Inc. (NAT Transport) accountable for the incident.

Meanwhile, the LTFRB also announced that additional routes plying Commonwealth Avenue will be reopened this week to take in more passengers:

Modern Public Utility Jeepney : 6 routes with 158 units

Traditional Public Utility Jeepney : 76 routes with 4,135 units

Modern UV Express Service: 1 route with 19 units

Traditional UV Express Service: 20 routes with 2,783 units

With more reopened routes, the board said it hopes the move will address the lack of public transport, as more commuters are expected with relaxed pandemic protocols.

RELATED VIDEO: